Ready for round two. Ahead of the debut of Feud's first season, FX announced on Tuesday, February 28, that Ryan Murphy's anthology series has been picked up for a second installment, which will focus on Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.



Feud: Charles and Diana will run for 10 episodes and is scheduled to premiere in 2018. Executive producer Murphy will write season 2 with Jon Robin Baitz, who created ABC's Brothers & Sisters. The eight-episode first season, launching Sunday, March 5, is entitled Feud: Bette and Joan and focuses on Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) butting heads during the filming of their 1962 camp classic What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

Charles and Diana tied the knot in July 1981, and the couple welcomed two children, princes William and Harry. They finalized their divorce in August 1996, with rumors of marital tension having swirled for years prior to the split. She died tragically in a Paris car crash in 1997 at age 36, and Charles, now 68, married longtime girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles in April 2005.

Murphy told Us Weekly at a press event last month that he wanted to get away from a showbiz focus for Feud's second season. "I think the scope of the show can go back in history and doesn't have to be modern," the prolific producer said. "I would never do another Hollywood woman vs. woman story."



He also pointed out that fans have asked him to take a look at the rumored friction between a certain pair of pop stars: "I get a lot of requests to please do Taylor [Swift] and Katy [Perry] — but I'm not doing that."

Watch the season 1 trailer above. Feud: Bette and Joan premieres on FX Sunday, March 5, at 10 p.m. ET.

