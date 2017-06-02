We are so down with this! Fifth Harmony dropped their new song, “Down,” their first single without ex-member Camila Cabello, on Friday, June 2 — and it is a grade-A bop. Watch them sing the catchy tune in the video above.

Our new single #DOWN ft. Gucci Mane @laflare1017 coming June Second. A post shared by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on May 30, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

The remaining members in the band — Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke Hernandez — performed the track live during a show-stopping number the same day on Good Morning America. The fierce foursome, who impressed with strong vocals and sexy choreography, looked hotter than ever in skin-baring black ensembles with denim accents.

“Down” channels 5H’s 2016 megahit “Work From Home.” Both songs feature light finger snaps, shimmery tropical synth pulses and an urban edge. While Ty Dolla $ign appeared on “Work From Home,” hip-hop star Gucci Mane lends his skills to “Down” in a particularly hard-hitting rap verse.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Though Cabello’s distinctive voice — her spirited riffs and ad-libs were once a staple of 5H’s sound — is missing, the girl group still feels complete as a quartet. "It’s been really incredible because we’ve been in the studio the past few months really working hard on our album," Hernandez, 23, told GMA hosts Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer. "We’ve been creating, we’ve been writing. It’s been really amazing, we’ve been having so much fun.”



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

As previously reported, Cabello announced in December 2016 that she had decided to part ways with the X Factor-assembled group. In a statement via social media, Hernandez, Kordei, 21, Jane, 19, and Jauregui, 20, alleged that they had been informed of the news "via her representatives." Cabello responded to the note with her own post on Twitter, in which she said she was “shocked” at their statement and that her former colleagues had been aware of her plans to go solo. "I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way," she wrote at the time.



Just days before Fifth Harmony’s “Down” hit airwaves, Cabello released “Crying in the Club,” her debut single as a solo artist, on May 19.

