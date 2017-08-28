Not today! Fifth Harmony threw some major shade at their former bandmate Camila Cabello at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27.

The girl group hit the stage for a medley of their singles "Angel" and "Down." At the beginning of their performance, a shadowy fifth figure appeared and then flew backward, disappearing into oblivion.

And that wasn't all. Earlier in the evening, Fifth Harmony dodged an awkward question about Cabello, 20, on the red carpet. "Y'all are nominated in three categories for 'Down' — Best Pop, Best Choreography and Song of Summer. Did you know the video was going to be such a hit?" MTV's red carpet host Charlamagne Tha God asked.

"It's something we couldn't have expected. You can never really expect or predict something like this," Ally Brooke replied. "It's really incredible. We're especially thankful to our choreographer Sean Bankhead. He worked really hard, and the fact that he's being recognized for Best Choreography is something that's so incredible."

Charlamagne then asked the girls if they would consider giving an award to Cabello should they win. "If we win for Best Choreography, we will give it to our choreographer Sean Bankhead. He deserves it," Normani Kordei shot back.

Cabello announced in December 2016 that she decided to exit the group. In response, the foursome released an icy statement claiming they had been informed of the news "via her representatives," prompting Cabello to release a note of her own. "I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way," she wrote at the time.

