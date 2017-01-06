Full steam ahead! Fifth Harmony is set to release a third studio album without former member Camila Cabello. Per Billboard, remaining members Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui will release an album in 2017 with labels Epic Records and Syco. The release follows their debut album, Reflection, released in 2015, and last year’s sophomore effort 7/27, which spawned the megasmash “Work From Home” and “That’s My Girl.”

As previously reported, Cabello shocked fans — and her band members — when she announced on December 19 that she was exiting the group. According to the remaining foursome’s official statement, the singer bailed without any notice. Cabello later hit back in her own lengthy statement claiming that everyone was well aware she was embarking on a solo career.



Courtesy of Fifth Harmony/Twitter

“I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing,” she wrote on Instagram. “The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during tour. Saying that they were just informed through my representatives that I was ‘leaving the group’ is simply not true.”

An insider previously told Us that “no one knew” Cabello was leaving the group. However, a second source maintained that Cabello was always vocal about starting a solo career.

“Camila leaving the group has been going down for a long time,” the source told Us. “She has always wanted to be on her own and planned this for a while.”

Brooke, Kordei, Jane and Jauregui have since shot new promos showcasing their edited group, while Cabello, Billboard reports, is looking to release her first single in April or May.



