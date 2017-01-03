Anastasia, you in trouble girl. A new extended teaser for Fifty Shades Darker dropped during the season 21 premiere of The Bachelor on Monday, January 2 — and it's killer. Watch it above!

The clip gives a deeper look into Christian Grey's (Jamie Dornan) past that begins to haunt Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson). A strange woman always lurking behind and a car splattered with paint leads to guns and a new thrilling chapter to their relationship.

The trailer features Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift's surprise collaboration "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," which dropped on December 8. Fun. guitarist Jack Antonoff, who worked on Swift's smash album 1989, produced the track.

The sultry tune instantly shot up to No. 1 on iTunes. "Well that escalated quickly," Swift, 27, wrote via Instagram at the time.

Fifty Shades of Grey's sequel also stars Bella Heathcote (Leila Williams), Tyler Hoechlin (Boyce Fox), Kim Basinger (Elena Lincoln), Luke Grimes (Elliot Grey) and Marcia Gay Harden (Mrs. Grey).



Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters on February 14.

