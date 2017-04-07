Adele is saying “hello” to another record.

The British pop star’s 2011 album, 21, bested Carole King’s Tapestry for the most weeks on the Billboard 200 chart for an album by a woman. Her sophomore record — bolstered by such monster hits as "Rolling in the Deep," "Someone Like You" and "Set First to the Rain" — just scored its 319th week on the charts, topping Tapestry’s 318 weeks, and has been on the Billboard 200 every week since its March 12, 2011, release.

The 28-year-old’s latest release, 25, has racked up numerous distinctions of its own since dropping in November 2015. It became the first album to sell more than 3 million copies in a single week and earned the largest sales week for an album since Nielsen SoundScan started tracking sales in 1991. At this year’s Grammys, Adele took home Album of the Year for her third LP. To date, 25 has sold more than 9 million records in the U.S., earning diamond status and making it 2016's top selling album.

In addition to her massive professional success, Adele recently announced some exciting personal news. She and Simon Konecki — who started dating in 2011 and share 4-year-old Angelo James — are married, Adele revealed at a March 6 concert in Brisbane, Australia.

"That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth," she told the audience. "And I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now.”

Fans speculated that the “When We Were Young” singer tied the knot with her longtime partner, 42, when she was spotted wearing a wedding ring in January and again the next month when she thanked her husband at the Grammys in February. But it wasn’t until the March concert that she confirmed, "I've found my next person."

