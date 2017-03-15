To us, this is perfect. The first Love Actually reunion trailer dropped on Monday, March 13, and it features Andrew Lincoln’s beloved character, Mark. Watch the video above.



In the 19-second video, Mark again uses cue cards to get his message across. However, this time it’s not to confess his love to Keira Knightley’s Juliet.

Instead, the Walking Dead star, 43, holds up signs promoting the upcoming cast reunion. Many of the stars from the 2003 holiday cult classic — including Lincoln, Knightley, 31, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster — came together recently for a 10-minute short titled Red Nose Day Actually.



“Hello, I just wanted to ask without hope or agenda (and just because it’s nearly Red Nose Day) that you join us for a very special reunion,” Lincoln’s cards read in the trailer. “Called Red Nose Day Actually.”

The project is part of this year’s Red Nose Day campaign, which is an annual charity telethon that raises awareness for children living in poverty. It will be broadcast on BBC One in the U.K. on March 24.

At least two cast members will be absent from the short film — Emma Thompson and the late Alan Rickman, who died at age 69 in January 2016. Thompson, 57, and the Harry Potter star played husband and wife in the original movie.

"Richard [Curtis, the writer] wrote to me and said, 'Darling, we can't write anything for you because of Alan [Rickman].' And I said, 'No, of course, it would be sad, too sad,'" Thompson recalled to the Press Association last month. “We thought and thought but it just seemed wrong, but to revisit the wonderful fun characters of Bill Nighy and Hugh Grant and Liam and all of that, that's fantastic, but obviously what would [Curtis] have done?"

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!