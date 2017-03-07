From La La Land to outer space: Universal Studios announced Tuesday, March 7, that Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, starring Ryan Gosling, will land in theaters October 12, 2018.

The film, based on James Hansen’s biography First Man: The Life Of Neil A. Armstrong, will follow Apollo 11 astronaut Armstrong’s journey to the moon between 1961 and '69. Josh Singer, the writer behind 2016 Best Original Screenplay Oscar winner Spotlight, will pen the script. Though the movie will be a first-person account of Armstrong’s experience, it will also detail the struggles NASA and the United States faced while trying to land the first man on the moon. Armstrong himself passed away in 2012 at age 82.



Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Chazelle, 32, and Gosling, 36, previously teamed up on La La Land, which earned the Harvard grad the Academy Award for Best Director at the February 26 ceremony. Gosling was up for Best Actor, but he ultimately lost the award to Casey Affleck for his performance in Manchester by the Sea. And while La La Land was initially awarded Best Picture, due to an envelope mix-up by accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, the Oscar actually went to coming-of-age drama Moonlight.



The modern-day movie musical still won big though, taking home five statues, including Emma Stone’s Best Actress honor.



First Man’s October 2018 release date puts it in contention for a 2019 Academy Award nomination, so Chazelle and Gosling could see Best Picture glory after all. Before he journeys to space, though, the Canadian actor will appear in Song to Song, out March 17, and Blade Runner 2049, in theaters October 6.

