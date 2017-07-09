Things are about to get real! While some of your favorite shows are on a summer hiatus, things are just starting to heat up in the world of reality television. Us Weekly has gathered the five must-see reality shows for summer 2017.



1. Life of Kylie

Premieres Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

We’ve been Keeping up with the Kardashian family for more than a decade, but now, in a new eight-part docuseries, fans will get a closer look into the life of Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner klan. Jenner, 19, who has spent nearly half of her life on reality television, will reveal “the real woman behind all the lip kits, fancy cars, mega mansions, glamorous Instagram photos, and filtered Snapchat stories.” Life of Kylie will be primarily focused around the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s business ventures and will offer viewers an inside look into the reality starlet’s everyday life.

2. Boy Band

Airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

In the ABC reality competition show Boy Band, 30 undiscovered singers will battle it out to become one of five members of a newly formed boy band sensation. Viewers will vote to promote singers to the next round and will ultimately decided who joins the group. “Black Widow”singer Rita Ora will host the show. Judges include Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, Grammy-winning artist and producer Timbaland and former Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

3. Bachelor in Paradise

Originally scheduled to premiere Tuesday, August 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

One of summer TV’s most beloved and talked about reality series, Bachelor in Paradise, will return to airwaves this summer with controversial characters from the Bachelor franchise appearing. As previously reported, production on Bachelor in Paradise was temporality suspended in June while producers investigated an alleged incident of sexual misconduct between contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. Production of the hit show resumed in late June after an internal investigation found no evidence of misconduct. The show’s production has implemented tighter on-set restrictions to better protect cast members. The incident will be addressed on the show, making this must-see TV.



4. Real Housewives of Orange County

Premieres Monday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County is back and so is the drama! This season viewers can expect to see Vicki Gunvalson and Tamara Judge address their feud as they try to mind the rift in their decade-long friendship. Judge will reconnect with Lydia McLaughlin and according to Bravo, McLaughlin “tries to reclaim her title of ‘Friendship Whisperer’ by attempting to mend fences with Vicki and Tamara, but quickly realizes that being Switzerland will be easier said than done.” The season will pick up with housewife Shannon Beador still in a delicate place, choosing to focus her energy on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and paying more attention to her marriage. Viewers will also get a glimpse into the complicated marriage between Kelly Dodd and her husband, Michael Dodd, and will highlight the struggles of housewife Meghan Edmonds as she deals with post partum depression and lack of sleep.

5. Shahs of Sunset

Premieres Sunday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo

Your favorite cast members are back! Asa Soltan Rahmati, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, Mercedes “MJ” David, Mike Shouted, Reza Farahan and Shervin Roohparvar have all signed on to return for a sixth season. According to Bravo, this season, cast members — who are still dealing with last year’s breakups and betrays will have to navigate each other’s differences “in order to decide what relationships — if any — are worth salvaging.” There will be several juicy story lines, including Rahmati announcing the news of her miracle baby. Farahan will also deal with the challenges of his first year of marriage to Adam Neely.

