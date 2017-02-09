Southern simplicity! That’s the theme for the second issue of The Magnolia Journal, a quarterly magazine from Joanna Gaines, who hosts the popular HGTV show Fixer Upper with her husband, Chip. “I love a clean slate, a fresh start,” writes the Waco, Texas-based 38-year-old in her editor’s letter. “That’s what spring feels like to me.”

In addition to hitting seasonal highlights such as spring cleaning and gardening, the mom of four also divulges the recipe for one of her family’s favorite easy desserts: lemon pie. “It’s a light and lemony end to dinner or a great contribution to an Easter gathering,” she notes. But there’s no need to wait until warmer weather to make this dish — winter (a.k.a. now) is actually peak citrus season.

Try the recipe below and snag the spring issue when it hits newsstands February 14.

Jo’s Favorite Lemon Pie

Makes one 9-inch pie





Nonstick spray for baking

1½ cups crushed graham crackers (21 squares)

⅓ cup sugar

6 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

3 cups sweetened condensed milk

3 egg yolks*

⅔ cup lemon juice

Dash salt

1 small carton (1 cup) whipping cream

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp vanilla

Lemon slices, for garnish

Lemon zest, for garnish

Mint sprigs, for garnish

* TIP: Look for pasteurized whole eggs that have been pasteurized in the shell. Separate the yolks from the whites. Discard the whites or save them for another use.

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat a 9-inch pie plate with nonstick spray. In a bowl combine crushed graham crackers and ⅓ cup sugar.

2. Stir in melted butter; mix well. Press cracker mixture into prepared pie plate. Bake 8 minutes. Meanwhile, in another bowl combine milk, egg yolks, lemon juice and salt. Beat on medium speed 4 minutes. Pour mixture into baked piecrust. Bake 10 minutes. Cool pie on counter for 30 minutes. Place in the refrigerator at least 1 hour or until set.

3. In a bowl combine whipping cream, the 2 tbsp sugar and vanilla. Beat on high speed until fluffy. Spread on cooled pie. Garnish with fresh lemon slices, a sprinkle of lemon zest and mint sprigs.





