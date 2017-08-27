The “fight of the century” between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor may be over, but the internet is just getting started. Mayweather won during the 10th round after the referee stopped the fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 27, and fans flocked to social media to share outrageously creative memes with their take on the showdown.

For those who didn’t get a chance to watch the fight, McGregor — who taunted his opponent during press discussions and weigh-ins — technically won the first three rounds. The “Notorious One” began to lose energy around the 9th round, giving Mayweather an opportunity to pick up steam and win.

The five-year world champion boxer said after the fight, “Our game plan was to take our time, go to him, let him shoot all his heavy shots early and then take him out at the end, down the stretch.”

It worked.

The 40-year-old boxing legend, who holds a 50-0 record, confirmed his retirement after beating the UFC star.

"This was my last fight tonight. For sure," Mayweather said. "Tonight was my last fight. Tonight I chose the right dance partner to dance with. Conor, you are a hell of a champion."

The loss isn’t considered too much of a failure for McGregor, as the mixed martial artist was deemed victorious for being able to go 10 rounds against Mayweather, who some people consider the greatest boxer of all time.

The opponents embraced for a hug during the post-fight interviews.

Check out the hilarious memes that were inspired by the epic, once-in-a-lifetime match.

Still a better love Story than Twilight #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/Ik1gYy5wS2 — Benjamin G (@BenjaminG7) August 27, 2017

Not a boxing fan but I could not resist! #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/eIWmlRbUVG — Vanessa Da Silva (@VanessaDaSilva) August 27, 2017

This is probably the best meme I've seen all night, lol.#MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/jyVw9ewuxi — Haven ⚜️ (@Haven_CS) August 27, 2017

Who the hell is the writer for "the Simpsons"

...nah they beginning to scare me, they predicted this too #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/C0UsKdISus — Tshego Matsetse (@tshego_matsetse) August 27, 2017

Me at the start of semester VS end of semester.#MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/tssATfxLVL — Bilal Khan (@notorious_billa) August 27, 2017

#MayweathervMcgregor Retweet if you get it! pic.twitter.com/s8douY52zo — Mc Emos Tha Rhymer (@IAmEmos) August 27, 2017

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!