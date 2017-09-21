Guys trip! James Corden was joined by famed musical group the Foo Fighters for a head-banging edition of The Late Late Show’s signature series “Carpool Karaoke” on Wednesday, September 20.

Group members Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, Rami Jaffee, William Goldsmith and Franz Stahl all packed into a van along with the 39-year-old late-night host to sing a section of the band’s greatest hits including “All My Life,” “Best Of You” and “Learn To Fly.”

Terence Patrick/CBS

The rockstars, who this week released their ninth studio album, Concrete and Gold, also performed their new single, The Sky Is A Neighborhood, to which the lovable TV personality also sang along. The Brit looked at ease as he lent his vocal support and harmonized with the group’s drummer.

The 13-minute fun-filled clip even featured a moment of nostalgia as Grohl and Mendel recalled the first time they made music together.

"I remember the first time we jammed, I was playing through a karaoke machine in your living room,” Mendel recalled.

"Full circle!" Grohl exclaimed.

Toward the end of the segment, Corden and the performers made a pit stop at a guitar center where the host went on to have a drum-off with Hawkins and Grohl.

"I was wrong," Corden said. "Drumming is more than a feeling."

Before leaving the venue, the musicians and Corden covered Rick Astley‘s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up,’ much like their performance at The O2 in London on Tuesday, September 19.

Watch the clip above to see the the late night host belt out the Foo Fighters’ classic hits and more!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!