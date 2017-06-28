Country strong! Military mechanic Lenny Gerome and his wife, Sharon, draw on their love for country music as they compete on the Thursday, June 29 episode of The Wall.

Lenny’s heroic acts during the deadly Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting on January 6, 2017, that claimed five lives earned him national praise and recognition, and also brought him and Sharon onto the NBC game show.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming episode, the New Jersey-based couple test their luck — and their knowledge. The clip begins as host Chris Hardwick teases three answers to a question. Lenny suspects that his and Sharon’s love for country music has likely inspired the hints, and that the duo is “on the same page here.”

As required of The Wall contestants, Lenny then launches a ball into a number on a wall to determine the cash prize they would be playing for should Sharon answer the question correctly. As Lenny plays the wall, the question to Hardwick’s answers are revealed, and Sharon must guess the lyrics to a 1999 Kenny Chesney song.



“I think it is a very fun cross-cultural experiment for an Italian family from New Jersey to listen to country music,” jokes Hardwick. “I think it’s very open-minded of you.”

Watch the clip above to see if Sharon guesses the correct answer, and if the couple wins big!

The Wall airs on NBC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET

