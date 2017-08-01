Fan-favorite series Four Weddings is returning for a new season, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. TLC is now casting for the latest season, which features four brides attending and rating each other’s weddings, from the dress, decor, catering, music and more. The winning couple who has the highest rated wedding scores a honeymoon vacation prize.



But there’s a brand new catch. The new batch of brides will actually know each other.



“The brand-new season of Four Weddings will feature four friends or family members who are all planning to get married in 2017,” the network said in an exclusive statement to Us on Tuesday, August 1. “Each episode will feature four brides and shine a light on their friendships with each other — judging their weddings in different categories such as venue, food, originality and dress.” Each episode will feature four new brides.



The series is currently casting. If you are getting hitched within a few months of your friends or family members, you can apply now here. For more information, head to the Four Weddings Facebook page and watch a clip.



Four Weddings is produced by ITV Entertainment, based on an ITV Studios Format, for TLC. The hit show previously ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2014. The air date for the latest season has not yet been announced.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!