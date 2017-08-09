Getty Images

Moving on! Fox is developing a new singing competition titled The Four, challenging ABC's upcoming reboot of American Idol.



Fox Television Group co-CEO Dana Walden announced at the Television Critics Association press tour executive session in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, August 8, that the series has officially been ordered, Variety reported. Walden even threw some not-so-subtle shade at other singing competitions, saying, "They've become much more about celebrity panels and much less about star making."

The Four features a different linear format than Idol. Rather than auditioning and eliminating thousands of aspiring singers, the show begins with just four finalists selected by yet-to-be-secured music industry experts. The performers will be challenged by other new singers determined to steal their coveted spots. If any of the four finalists are outperformed, they will be sent home and replaced.



Though producers have yet to secure an episode count, the series is expected to be brief. "I think it could be anywhere between four and eight [episodes]," Fox executive Rob Wade told Variety. "It's very different. … You want there to be pressure on America and the judges to find a star in a short amount of time. I think that's what works best."



Idol concluded its original run on Fox in April 2016 after 15 seasons. A revival is slated to premiere on ABC in 2018 with Ryan Seacrest returning as the host. Katy Perry is the only judge confirmed so far, though a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Idol alum Chris Daughtry will also join the panel.



