Frankie Muniz revealed on the season 25 premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, September 18, that he broke his back in an accident during his time as a professional race car driver.



"I had a crash and broke my back and injured my hands and ribs," the Malcolm in the Middle alum, 31, told his pro partner Witney Carson during rehearsals. Despite his previous injuries, Muniz and Carson, 23, earned one of the highest scores of the night — a 19 out of 30 — for their first dance, a foxtrot to Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times."

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

"It just felt so good to be done," Muniz told Us Weekly after the show. "I thought it went really well. I don't know. I'm so happy, I really am."

The Agent Cody Banks star also opened up to Us about how he's powering through his injuries in the ballroom. "I broke my ribs, I broke my back, ankle. I tore my meniscus two months ago. I'm a walking disaster," he quipped. "I'm taking this so seriously. I literally am dedicated to icing, sauna, whatever I can to heal so I'm ready for the next day."

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Prior to Monday's premiere, Muniz questioned his dancing abilities. "I was literally such a nervous wreck," he told Us. "I can't even explain to you how bad it was. ... But I want to do well. I didn't know that I would love dancing as much as I do, but I do. I feel like I can improve so much with what [Carson] has taught me."

The actor received a boost of confidence from some of his former Malcom in the Middle costars, including his onscreen parents, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek. "Everyone has been so supportive," Muniz told Us. "All my friends, cast members, everyone has been contacting me and saying they're rooting for me. So hopefully they vote! Hopefully Bryan and Jane are going to come out. It just depends on ... if we make it later [in the competition]. If people want to see them in the ballroom, they've got to vote for us!"

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

