Trying again. Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund opened up to Us Weekly Video about starting a family after his and husband Derek Kaplan’s surrogate miscarried twins in 2015. Watch the video above.

“We feel really good,” Eklund tells Us Weekly. “We’ll share something soon.”

Before the loss, Eklund, 40, often discussed his desire to be a father on the hit Bravo show, but admits that he felt he prematurely shared too much in the past, which is why he is hesitant to divulge too many details this time around.

“We decided not to talk about it for a little longer and that decision feels really good,” Eklund shared. “When the first miscarriage happened I shared that and we filmed that. We had multiple after that and then when the show was airing I was going through the sadness of the second one.”

Kurt Iswarienko/Bravo

However, on a recent episode of the Bravo real-estate series, the reality star revealed he and Kaplan were finding “a new egg donor, new surrogate and a new doctor.”

Eklund’s fellow MDLNY costar Ryan Serhant may not be too far behind. The real estate broker, 33, told Us he will “eventually” have kids with wife of one year, Emilia Serhant, but for now, they are still getting used to married life.

“It’s a lot of work. To anyone who says it’s the same once you get married and when you live together nothing changes, a lot changes,” Serhant tells Us. “Especially for my mindset, which is every day I run around thinking about myself, my own business and what I have to do. So it takes work to really focus and work with another person, but it’s been great. It’s an awesome thing.”

To find out more about season six of the series, including an upcoming fight between Eklund and newcomer, Steve Gold, watch the video above!

Million Dollar Listing New York airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.