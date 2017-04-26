'Frozen 2' Gets a Release Date!

Do you want to build another snowman? Disney just announced the release dates for several upcoming films, including Frozen 2, the live-action adaptation of The Lion King and Star Wars: Episode IX.

According to the announcement on Tuesday, April 25, the highly anticipated Frozen sequel is scheduled to hit theaters on November 27, 2019, exactly six years after the original film's debut.

Kristen Bell, who voices Princess Anna of Arendelle in the Frozen movies, could hardly contain her excitement after the news was announced. "Quick weather forecast from your favorite disney princess' sister: Theaters are gonna get Frozen on November 27, 2019! Woo Hoo!!!!" she wrote on Twitter. Idina Menzel, who voices Anna's sister, Queen Elsa of Arendelle, chimed in, "It's happening! All my Elsas say ho!"

As fans know, Frozen quickly became a box-office hit after its release in November 2013. The animated movie went on to win two Oscars: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for "Let It Go." Frozen is also being turned into a Broadway musical, which is set to make its debut in 2018.



Meanwhile, the live-action reboots of Mulan and The Lion King will be released on November 2, 2018, and July 19, 2019, respectively. Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters on May 24, 2019. Click here to see Disney's full release schedule, which also includes Mary Poppins Returns, Toy Story 4 and more!

