Adam Levine may be the only man who can hold a candle to Jake Ryan. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of forthcoming comedy Fun Mom Dinner, four mothers with seemingly nothing in common except their preschool age kids wax nostalgic and swoon over Michael Schoeffling’s 16 Candles heartthrob jock — until Levine joins their conversation.

In the clip, Katie Aselton and Toni Collette’s characters discuss how great their night is going thus far. “You know what would make it even more perfect?” Collette asks. “If Jake Ryan just, like, wandered in here.” All of the women simultaneously agree, until Bridget Everett chimes in: “For me, though, it was all about Anthony Michael Hall.”

Molly Shannon challenges Everett, explaining that Jake Ryan was her “ideal” man. “He ruined romance for me,” she explains. "Honestly.”

Aselton’s character nods in agreement. “No guy could ever live up to him,” she says. “No guy ever will live up to him.”

Right on cue, Levine, as the film’s bartender, leans over and says, “I always liked Some Kind of Wonderful.” He and Aselton immediately engage in back-and-forth banter about the film before he’s pulled away by a customer.

After Collette calls out the obvious flirting, Aselton pleads, “Don’t judge.”

“Oh, I am not,” Collette says. “I mean, a little bit of male attention might be just what you need tonight.”

Watch the hilarious moment in the clip above.

Fun Mom Dinner hits theaters on August 4, 2017 and will also be available On Demand.

