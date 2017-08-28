Although Game of Thrones fans have been anxiously awaiting Daenerys Targaryen’s relationship with Jon Snow to turn romantic, Emilia Clarke anticipates her character being less than thrilled when she finds out about her lover’s true identity. (Spoiler alert! If you haven’t watched the season finale yet, read our recap or come back later! Consider yourself warned.)



In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published shortly after the characters’ steamy hookup on the HBO series’ Sunday, August 27, season finale,30-year-old Clarke says she predicts Daenerys Targaryen will be outright disgusted when she learns Jon, the King in the North, is actually her nephew. “Ewwwww!” Clarke said. “I think that’s how it’s going to go. I get the toothbrush–,” she continued while pretending to brush her tongue.



HBO

After six seasons, the Mother of Dragons and Kit Harington’s Jon came face to face for the first time on the show's Sunday, July 30, episode. Following the encounter, fans were quick to show their support for the the two leaders' relationship to turn romantic after Clarke shared a behind the scenes photo with Harington on Instagram. "I smell love!!! You too look good together, I want Dany and John!!!" one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of Clarke’s August 6 post, as another added: "You two need to kiss already, the tension in the cave was unbearable 😂😘😏.”



Harington added to EW that filming the intimate scene after knowing Clarke for years wasn't exactly an easy process. "Usually you go into a movie and meet [your costar] for the first time and you develop that chemistry over that time,” the actor said. “But if you’ve known somebody for seven years and shared this incredible journey in your own lives together … we’re both kind of freaking out about it. I would be like, ‘What’s the sexual tension in this scene?’ and she’s like, ‘Stop talking about sexual tension!’ It’s a unique experience to be in as an actor and you know the world is watching.”

It seems Clarke shared her costar's sentiments. "[I would say], ‘Would you just stop? Just give me some sexy eyes, don’t keep talking about sexual chemistry all the time,'” she recalled to EW. “I love that when we get to the saucy stuff it’s a beautiful acceptance of a wordless … yep.”

Despite the climactic moment between Jon and Dany, Harington told Us Weekly exclusively in July that he doesn’t see his character moving on from his wildling lover Ygritte, who died in season 4. "Ygritte is the only woman for Jon. Always,” Harington said of the character played by his real-life girlfriend, Rose Leslie. "There will be no one else.”



Season 8 is expected in Summer or Fall of 2018, although HBO has yet to make an official announcement.

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.