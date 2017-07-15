HBO’s wildly popular fantasy drama Game of Thrones has entertained viewers for more than six years and, undoubtedly, series protagonist Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) has proven to be one the show’s most impactful characters. Us Weekly has put together seven of the king of the north’s greatest moments. Take a look at the video above!

One of Snow's greatest moments in the series included when the curly-haired hunk gifted his half-sister Arya Stark with “Needle,” a thin sword created specifically by Mikken, the blacksmith of Winterfell.

HBO

And who could forget the love affair between Jon and the Wilding Ygritte. Considered one of the series’ most interesting and complex relationships, their relationship would later blossom into a Romeo and Juliet-type connection as Jon couldn’t surpress his feelings for Ygritte. Jon broke his Night's Watch vow when he lost his virginity in the caves to the free woman who taught him that he knows nothing.

Moving on to a battle and bloodshed, the series shocked fans as they watched Jon almost lose his life to a White Walker. Snow heads to Hardhome to try to convince the Wildlings to travel back with him — an inherently difficult task. After Tormund Gianstbane vouches for Jon, about 5,000 Wildlings agree to get into Jon’s boats. As they are boarding, Hardhome is attacked by the Army of the Dead and a massive fight breaks outs between the groups. While it looked like Jon was going to die cut, he stabs a White Walker with his Valyrian sword and kills him.

And in one of the most shocking season finales of the series’ history, fans were left heartbroken when Snow was brutally stabbed to death by Alliser Thorne and the brothers of the Night’s Watch after being labeled as a traitor in the ending to season 5. But in a shocking twist, Snow wakes up in the season 6 premiere, thanks to Melisandre’s magic.

The drama continued as season 6 of the series drew to a close. Viewers were treated to a terrifying episode appropriately titled “Battle of the Bastards,” where Jon and half-sister Sansa Stark retake Winterfell from Lord Ramsay Bolton and restore House Stark as the ruling house of the North — but not before lots of bloodshed and chaos.

To reacquaint yourself with Jon Snow and Game of Thrones ahead of the season 7 premiere on HBO on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET, check out the video above.

