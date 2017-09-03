Acting ain't easy! Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell learned that lesson in a most hilarious way when she ran into Game of Thrones star Kit Harington at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza on Sunday, September 3.

The 45-year-old songstress, formerly known as Ginger Spice, shared an Instagram video of herself with the actor in which he teaches her how to recite one of the HBO drama's most famous lines.

"You know nothing, Jon Snow! You know nothing, Jon Snow," Halliwell intoned several times before the actor corrected her.

"You know nothing, Jon Snow," he recited seriously.

Halliwell tried again and finally earned his approval — sort of. "Yeeaahhh," the 30-year-old actor, who portrays Jon Snow, hesitatingly said before the singer asked for advice on how to nail the five-word line. She finally perfected it and earned praise from Harington: "That's it! You got the part!"

But then she quickly flubbed it once more as the actor laughed at her efforts: "Now you've lost it again!"

The line was uttered multiple times by the King in the North's love, the wildling Ygritte (played by his real-life girlfriend, Rose Leslie), including during her final breaths when she died in season 4 of the hit show based on George R. R. Martin's fantasy novels.

Harington was also spotted at the Italian Grand Prix with Game of Thrones costar Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth, on Friday, September 1.

