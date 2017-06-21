Winter is finally here! HBO released a new trailer for season 7 of Game of Thrones on Wednesday, June 21, and to say it’s intense would be an understatement.



The heart-racing teaser begins with Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) walking away from her native home of Winterfell, as Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) advises her, “Don’t fight in the North or the South. Fight every battle, everywhere, always — in your mind.”

Cue the battle scenes as Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her dragons take flight to Westeros, ready to face-off against a newly empowered Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).



Jon Snow (Kit Harington) can then be heard in the background saying, “For centuries our families fought together against their common enemy, despite their differences. We need to do the same if we’re going to survive, because the enemy is real.”

The chilling clip continues with fiery arrows of war piercing the sky, and a wheelchair-bound Bran Stark (Issac Hempstead Wright) embracing his newfound identity as the Three-Eyed Raven.

As blood is shed throughout Westeros, Sansa reiterates Snow’s invaluable message: “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the wolf dies but the pack survives.”

Season 6 of the medieval fantasy series concluded with a fatal explosion coordinated by Cersei, knocking out several series regulars. After Queen Margaery (Natalie Dormer) met her maker, alongside the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce), Ser Loras (Finn Jones) and Lancel Lannister (Eugene Simon), a grief-stricken King Tommen (Dean-Charles Chapman) jumped to his death, leaving the Iron Throne up for grabs.

Watch the newest trailer for season 7 above!

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

