With months yet until Game of Thrones makes its delayed reappearance on TV, fans have been getting antsy for any news from the Seven Kingdoms. And someone must have sent a strongly worded raven to HBO about it because the network just made our dreams come true with a fabulous collection of fresh, never-before-seen images from season 7.



The gang's all here in these pics, from all the aspiring Iron Throne-sitters, to the Wildlings and warriors and weasels (hellooooo, Littlefinger) who make up their respective squads. And while none of these images contain major spoilers, there's plenty to get Us all hot and bothered about the July 16 premiere of the show's next collection of episodes.

The best power couple in Westeros is back at it

If you thought that Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei (Lena Headey) might not be as tight in the aftermath of their last illegitimate, inbred child taking a flyer off the castle balcony, guess again: The man with the golden hand is still by his beloved sister's side, loyal to a fault. That said, both of them look kind of sad and pensive. Bad news, Lannisters?

Helen Sloan/HBO

The return of the baby badass

Last season, little Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) was everyone's new favorite character, as she united the North behind Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to seize power back from the Boltons. And she's back.

A romance beyond the wall



Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) has her back to the camera in her still scene with Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), but the expression on his face strongly suggests that he just invited her to see what he's got inside his fur underpants, and furthermore, that she did not say no.

A change of scenery for Daenerys

Last time we saw Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), she was bound for King's Landing — and based on the chilly color scheme in her shots (not to mention the fabulous cold-weather gear sported by her squad), we're gonna go ahead and guess that she made it. The good news is, the Mother of Dragons is closer than ever to ascending the Iron Throne. The bad news is, it will be a long, dark winter without Missandei's bellybutton making regular appearances on screen.

Macall B. Polay/HBO

Arya is on the move

Wherever the youngest surviving Stark (Maisie Williams) got caught by the camera, it's definitely not the Braavosi House of Black and White. Last season, she told Jaqen H'ghar that she was going home — but is she stopping along the way to cross a few names off her kill list first? Discuss.

And Jon Snow still knows nothing, probably

Though the thrilling truth about his parentage was revealed at the end of season 6, Jon Snow is still wearing the same fur coat and confused expression as always, which means the news about his half-Targaryen genealogy probably hasn't reached him yet.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO Sunday, July 16.

