Kit Harington is ready to fly with the dragons, or at least he thinks so.

In a clip shared by Emilia Clarke on Instagram, her Game of Thrones costar stands on a cliff dressed as Jon Snow with his cape flowing in the wind. He starts flapping his arms with his fur coat as if he is ready to take flight, and Clarke is heard laughing at him in the background.

“I mean, Jeez, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he's one of them,” the actress captioned the post referring to last week’s episode, in which Snow touched Drogon the Dragon for the first time.

Clarke, who plays Daenerys in the hit HBO series, followed the caption with several long hashtags writing: “You know nothing, Jon Snow.”

“But you do know how to not get blown off a cliff in gale force winds so there's always that,” the GOT star added. “Every pun about wind I can think of insert here.”

In episode 5 of season 7, titled “Eastwatch,” which aired on Sunday, August 13, Daenerys returned from defeating and conquering the Lannister armies with Drogon's help — and was then surprised to see Snow pet the dragon, which had never happened before.

Fans absolutely lost it on Sunday, August 6, when the actress shared a behind-the-scenes selfie with Harington, following the episode in which their characters met for the first time aired on July 30. Some viewers are rooting for the pair to get together romantically, even though the characters themselves are not yet aware that they are related.

“Wait..... did I NOT tell you guys?! Um yeah. Now if he'd only bend the bloody knee there'll be no problems…” Clarke joked in the adorable selfie’s caption.

Game of Thrones airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

