The moment we've all been waiting for! Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally come face-to-face after all these years in a teaser for the Sunday, July 30, episode of Game of Thrones, titled "The Queen's Justice."

Though the former Lord Commander of the Night's Watch (Kit Harington) and the Mother of Dragons (Emilia Clarke) are arguably two of the most popular characters, they have not crossed paths in the seven seasons that the HBO fantasy drama has been on the air. That is, until now.

HBO (2)

The jaw-dropping moment is only teased for a split second in the trailer, yet it still managed to send viewers into a frenzy on social media. "I think the Jon Snow/Daenerys Targaryen meet up could possibly be the most anticipated TV moment in history. Lol," one Twitter user wrote. Another added, "Jon Snow meets Daenerys next week and I'm just trying to figure out wtf I'm going to do for 6 days."

Season 7 of Game of Thrones has already brought together several characters. On the Sunday, July 23, episode "Stormborn," Daenerys and Melisandre (Carice van Houten) came together for the first time.

Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth on the series, previously teased Jon and Daenerys' meeting during an interview ahead of the season premiere. "I will say specifically the fire and ice thing with Jon and Dany and all of that business ... people have seen the lady arriving with all of her entourage. She's hitting Westeros. Jon is in Westeros," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "There's an inevitability about this that nobody's fighting. People are coming together."

Game of Thrones airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.



