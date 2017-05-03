Lights, camera, action! Geena Davis and Judy Greer opened up to Us Weekly at the Bentonville Film Festival in Arkansas about the highs and lows of working in Hollywood. Find out what they said in the video above!

"People that want to go into acting, I say, 'Really? Are you sure?' 'Cause it's really hard to do," Davis, who cofounded the festival to champion women and diverse voices, told Us. "It's an incredibly difficult profession."

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images for Bentoville Film Festival

Greer also shared some advice for young, up-and-coming women in the industry. "It's a really scary business when you're starting out," she admitted. "I would say just to try to create your own content and don't try to change too much."

The third annual Bentonville Film Festival runs from May 2 to May 7 in Bentonville, Arkansas. "I'm so excited to be heading into our third annual BFF," Davis, 61, told Entertainment Weekly in March. "The festival has become an important catalyst for change and we look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of the past year and setting the stage for years to come."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Greer, 41, is set to debut A Happening of Monumental Proportions, a film she directed, during the Spotlight Narrative and Documentary Competition at the festival.



Watch the video above for more, including Davis' favorite career moment thus far!

