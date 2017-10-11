She'll be back! Georgina Chapman will return to Project Runway All Stars, Lifetime confirms to Us Weekly amid the fashion designer's split from husband Harvey Weinstein.



"Production on next season is already complete and it will air in 2018," a rep for the network tells Us.

Chapman, 41, has been a regular judge on the All Stars edition of the Lifetime reality series since season 1 in 2012. The show is produced by her now-estranged husband's former studio, The Weinstein Company, and Bunim/Murray Productions.

The Marchesa cofounder announced on Tuesday, October 10, that she was leaving Weinstein, 65, after nearly 10 years of marriage. The news came on the heels of the recent sexual misconduct allegations against the Oscar-winning producer, with whom Chapman shares daughter India, 7, and son Dashiell, 4.

"I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family," Weinstein told Us in a statement on Wednesday, October 11. "We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild."



The former executive — who was fired from The Weinstein Company on Sunday, October 8 — has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by a slew of women, including A-listers Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, following recent bombshell reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker. His spokeswoman later told Us, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."



