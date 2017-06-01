Geri Halliwell Apologizes for Leaving the Spice Girls 19 Years Later

Stop! Geri Halliwell just apologized for leaving the Spice Girls 19 years ago. The singer responded to a tweet about the anniversary of her departure on Wednesday, May 31.

"19 years ago today, it was announced that @GeriHalliwell had left the Spice Girls in the middle of their world tour," the fan tweet read.

Halliwell, 44, retweeted and replied: "I'm sorry about that … everything works out in the end, that's what my mum says! X."

I'm sorry about that ...💔, everything works out in the end 🌈 , that's what my mum says! X https://t.co/uJF2Ou8mOp — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) May 31, 2017

Last year, Halliwell called the move to exit the British band "immature" during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. "It felt like it had grown into this huge monster, bigger than the individuals, bigger than the band itself," she explained on Oprah: Where Are They Now? at the time. "Obviously there was a bit of ruction in the band, and I was thinking ‘You know, I just don’t want to do this anymore.' It was like, ‘You’re getting on my nerves and I don’t know how to talk this through, so I’m out of here.’ It was quite immature, looking back."

Nevertheless, the star appears to still be close with her former bandmates — Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown. The gals reunited when they performed at the closing ceremony for the 2012 London Olympics.



