Is another trip to Stars Hollow in Netflix’s future? The streaming site’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, reportedly told the U.K.’s Press Association that there have been “very preliminary” talks about a possible second season of the Gilmore Girls revival series.
Though nothing has been confirmed, Sarandos said: “We obviously loved the success of the show. Fans loved how well it was done. It delivered what they hoped … People were really excited about more, and we have been talking to them [series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino] about the possibility of that.”
The original series aired for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007, garnering a significant fan base before its cancellation. Netflix later picked it up for a four-part series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which debuted in November 2016. The finale, which ended in a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, left fans asking for more.
Of the future of the series, Sherman-Palladino said she won’t rule anything out. In December 2016, she told TVLine: “When people were talking about a Gilmore movie [after the original series ended] I was always like, ‘That’s not going to happen.’ But I wasn’t going to say no. Because why say no to anything?”
She’s not the only one who has addressed the possibility of new episodes. Alexis Bledel, who played Rory Gilmore, said in a January 2017 interview, “The only thing I can say about a future installment of the show would be that it would be about the story and certainly the timing. We want to tell a great story.”
This Is Us star and Gilmore Girls alum Milo Ventimiglia might not be as eager to return as his former on-screen girlfriend. In February he told Variety that “audiences shouldn’t get so greedy. They were given a last serving of pie. Why don’t we just leave it at that?”
