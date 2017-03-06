Is another trip to Stars Hollow in Netflix’s future? The streaming site’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, reportedly told the U.K.’s Press Association that there have been “very preliminary” talks about a possible second season of the Gilmore Girls revival series.

Though nothing has been confirmed, Sarandos said: “We obviously loved the success of the show. Fans loved how well it was done. It delivered what they hoped … People were really excited about more, and we have been talking to them [series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino] about the possibility of that.”

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

The original series aired for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007, garnering a significant fan base before its cancellation. Netflix later picked it up for a four-part series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which debuted in November 2016. The finale, which ended in a jaw-dropping cliffhanger, left fans asking for more.

Of the future of the series, Sherman-Palladino said she won’t rule anything out. In December 2016, she told TVLine: “When people were talking about a Gilmore movie [after the original series ended] I was always like, ‘That’s not going to happen.’ But I wasn’t going to say no. Because why say no to anything?”

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

She’s not the only one who has addressed the possibility of new episodes. Alexis Bledel, who played Rory Gilmore, said in a January 2017 interview, “The only thing I can say about a future installment of the show would be that it would be about the story and certainly the timing. We want to tell a great story.”

Neil Jacobs/Netflix

This Is Us star and Gilmore Girls alum Milo Ventimiglia might not be as eager to return as his former on-screen girlfriend. In February he told Variety that “audiences shouldn’t get so greedy. They were given a last serving of pie. Why don’t we just leave it at that?”

