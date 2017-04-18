Will a celebratory cup of coffee soon be in order? The Television Academy announced on Tuesday, April 18, that Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will compete in the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards as a limited series, according to Deadline.



The producers of the popular Netflix revival — which consists of four 90-minute installments that premiered in November — had submitted a petition so that the show would be classified as a limited series, rather than competing as a drama series.



Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Other shows with the limited-series classification include Fargo, American Horror Story and Feud. Last year, FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story took home the top prize in the category.



Gilmore Girls' producers are likely hoping that the series' renewed buzz will carry over into awards season. The show, which ran for seven seasons on The WB and The CW before signing off in 2007, has never won an Emmy in a key category. (It won a makeup Emmy for a 2003 episode.)

This may be the last chance for the Television Academy to honor Gilmore Girls. The producers and cast — including stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel — have yet to confirm that they are returning for more, although Netflix exec Ted Sarandos announced last month that the company is hoping to film new episodes.

Emmy nominations are announced on July 13, and the ceremony airs on CBS on September 17.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!