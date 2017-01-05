Say it ain’t so! Girl Meets World has been canceled after three seasons, the official Twitter account for the Disney Channel show’s writers announced on Wednesday, January 4.

Disney Channel/Bob D'Amico

The writers room account wrote in a series of tweets, “It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over. I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes. We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn’t be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty we gave you our best.”



A photo posted by Rowan Blanchard (@rowanblanchard) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

Rowan Blanchard, who stars as Cory and Topanga Matthews’ daughter Riley, penned a long note about how Girl Meets World was “the most significant event” in her life so far. “Doing a show in general, specifically doing a show as a child into your teenhood, is so indescribably cosmic and scary but you do it because you love these people, because this has become your routine, because it is the closest you will ever get to being in real school, etc,” she wrote on Instagram. "I am crying typing this because yes, we were making a show, but our lives turned into a movie.”

The 15-year-old actress explained how the cast and crew had formed a close bond since they started filming the Boy Meets World spinoff in 2014. “You don’t realize how rare that is. I am so endlessly indebted to them for forgiving us when we couldn’t get through takes without laughing, for forgiving us when we annoyingly asked ‘when’s lunch?’ even though we knew it was at twelve, for hugging us and bringing us tissues and allowing us to jump on the set couches until we fell on our heads (or maybe that was just me)."



Blanchard concluded, “I love you. I love this cast. I love this crew. I love Riley. I love this world we made. I love that it is now your world.”

Sabrina Carpenter, who plays Maya Hart, shared a photo of the entire cast and her own tribute to her time on the show. "We had the privilege of growing up in front of your eyes. The privilege of teaching the lessons we were learning ourselves and beyond that. To the family that was created on our set, between the cast and crew, thank you for giving us the ability to make mistakes and to grow,” Carpenter, 17, wrote. “To everyone that watched our show and felt something, thank you. To everyone that grew up watching Boy Meets World and decided to give our story for a new generation a chance, thank you. And to the little girls reading this, You can do whatever you put your mind to.”

The heartbreak was also felt by August Maturo, who plays Auggie Matthews. The 9-year-old shared a photo of a little girl talking to God and saying, “But I love this, God.” In the photo, God responds, “Just trust me, I have better for you.”

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



