Girls' Five Most Shocking Moments Ever: Sex, Drugs and Dancing!

If you ask any true Girls fan to craft a list of the most memorable or shocking moments from the entire series, they will tell you it’s almost impossible. From scandalous in-your-face sex scenes to breakups and breakdowns between friends and lovers, all while tackling contentious cultural and social topics, Lena Dunham's raucous HBO comedy really went there.



In honor of the Girls series finale on Sunday, April 16, we've picked five moments from throughout the show's run that we just can't get out of our heads.



The Crack-cident (Season 1, Episode 7)

If there was one major life lesson we could (and should) take from Girls, it would be to never assume you’re smoking pot from a glass pipe in line for the restroom at a house party with a group of strangers you’ve never met before. Definitely one of the most memorable moments from season 1, Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) “accidentally” smoking crack will forever stand out. “Oh, my God, don’t tell my mom. Don’t even tell me!” she hilariously quipped.

Adam and Natalia (Season 2, Episode 9)

While Girls had been known for its over-the-top, unashamed, forward-thinking sex scenes, viewers also at times got a glimpse of the darker side to sex and sexual relationships. This season 2 episode started out pleasantly, with Natalia (Shiri Abbleby) inviting Adam (Adam Driver) into her bed to have sex for the first time. Things took a dark turn by the end of the episode, when Natalia went to Adam's apartment for the first time and called it depressing, which contributed to a sudden change in him.

He told her to get on all fours and crawl into his bedroom, where he picked her up from the floor and threw her onto the bed. He then pleasured himself over her, leading to a whirlwind of upsetting emotions for viewers, not to mention a nationwide debate.

Beach House Dance Party (Season 3, Episode 7)

There had to be a dance party scene on this list. There were a few epic ones, but the beach house scene (in its entirety) definitely stands above the rest. Viewers witnessed a perfectly choreographed dance routine, followed by a breakdown (literally and figuratively) of each Girl, and an examination of the inner workings of their true relationships with one another. Also, any scene with Shoshanna completely wasted is always amazing.

Mark Shafer/HBO

Marnie and Desi (Season 4, Episode 1)

Within the first few minutes of season 4, Girls handed us one of the most intimate and in-your-face (so to speak) sex scenes, with Marnie (Allison Williams) bent over the kitchen sink while Desi (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) got close and personal with her … uh, backside. Williams later revealed she had sprayed plenty of cupcake-scented perfume on her body parts in question before the scene.

Sexual Misconduct (Season 6, Episode 3)

In one of the series' most powerful episodes, Hannah (Dunham) met with famous author Chuck Palmer (Matthew Rhys) at his apartment to confront him about recent sexual assault allegations that multiple college-age women had leveled against him. Throughout the action, viewers were unsure of how to feel about Chuck — until the end of the episode, when he revealed himself to be the creep we all suspected by literally revealing his junk to Hannah.

Tell Us: What did you think of the Girls finale?

