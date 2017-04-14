Farewell, Brooklyn frenemies! After six seasons of millennial confusion, unexpected nudity and Greenpoint scenery, HBO’s Girls is officially calling it quits on Sunday, April 16.



Known around the internet as a think-piece factory for its sometimes realistic and often uncomfortable portrayal of four twentysomething women trying to figure it out and failing to do so, Girls skyrocketed the career of creator-star Lena Dunham, as well as the actresses playing Hannah's three underemployed and over-educated cohorts: Jemima Kirke (Jessa), Zosia Mamet (Shoshanna) and Allison Williams (Marnie).

Looking toward the series finale, Us Weekly has compiled four questions that we hope Girls answers on April 16.

1. Will the Girls miraculously become friends again?

The April 9 penultimate episode offered a fair amount of closure relating to the four leads' friendships or lack thereof. First and foremost, Shoshanna held an engagement party and didn’t invite Hannah because, in her words, “I guess that says who we are to each other.” Shosh has moved forward with her life, gotten engaged and left her forever-struggling lady trio in the dust. Marnie held a final group meeting in the bathroom, where it became apparent via Shosh that the group is kaput.

Although the episode ended with the foursome sharing a wild, forgiveness-filled dancing montage, is there any way to save this squad in the finale? Will they even remain acquaintances after so many volatile moments?

Mark Schafer/HBO

2. Will Hannah actually stay in upstate New York?



Much of Girls' premise has hinged on its location: New York, or more specifically Brooklyn. It’s an apt ending to have its main character ride off into the sunset by heading upstate, but who actually buys that? Will Hannah actually stay in that adorable house upstate, seen in April 9’s episode, or will she — as the finale’s promo foreshadowed — freak out and run back to the Big Apple?

Mark Schafer/HBO

3. Will there be any happy endings?

After six years of struggling, one might think it’s time for these four to achieve happiness, but after finding a semblance of satisfaction in season 4 — Marnie got engaged, Hannah fell for Fran (Jake Lacy), Jessa got it together and Shosh moved to Japan — it all came crashing down in season 5.

Now viewers want to know what kind of paths they'll end up on. Will Marnie live with her mother (Rita Wilson), Grey Gardens–style? Do Jessa and Adam (Adam Driver), in all their glorious dysfunction, stay together? Is marriage really what Shoshanna wants? It would feel off-key for Girls to end on a high note, but it's tough to know what other choice the series has without bumming fans out.

4. How many time jumps will happen?

This is a big one! April 9’s episode skipped ahead to Hannah’s much talked-about move upstate and her settling into her house. So there’s definitely going to be at least one flash-forward, but how many more will there be? Will viewers see Shosh’s wedding to her adorable fiancé, Byron? Will Hannah give birth? Could Jessa spontaneously get married again like in the season 1 finale? If the finale is in keeping with the series' general tone, it might be best that it not rely on a clichéd five-year leap ahead and show everyone living peacefully (looking at you, Gossip Girl).

Tell Us: What are you hoping to see happen in the Girls series finale?

Girls’ final episode airs on HBO Sunday, April 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

