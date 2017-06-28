MEREDITH TRUAX

Taking it to the treehouse! Chord Overstreet is stepping out on his own, sharing his voice with a new EP titled Tree House Tapes.

“I write most of my music in my house, which is like a tree house, ” Overstreet shares, “I write there late at night, surrounded by trees and looking out over a canyon, the closer people think it looks like Disney Land the better."

Overstreet released a new single and video for “Hold On (Remix)" on June 23rd and doesn’t want to be placed in any type of a box. “All my favorite bands are the ones that push the limits and boundaries. The Beatles, when they first came out people were probably like, ‘What is that?!’ Then they became an iconic sound, the Glee alum tells Us. “I like being experimental and not being boxed into, pop, country or anything else.”

FOX via Getty Images

The 28-year-old has learned about music, not only from his famous Glee costars, but also his dad. Paul Overstreet has recorded 10 country music albums and has penned hits for Blake Shelton and Randy Travis.



“I learned so much watching my dad write songs and perform in from of thousands of people, and people were singing along to songs that I watched him write, it stuck with me.” The singer recalls to Us. "I remember sitting and playing video games and my dad came in and said in his Southern accent, 'Turn that dang game off and write a song.' And I did it. I wrote my first real song and my dad helped me finish and record it, so from that moment on I couldn’t stop playing and writing music.”



Gary Miller/Getty Images

As for how he learned from his former Glee stars? “I loved being there (on the Glee set) for long hours because I got to hang out with my best friends, learn, sing and perform,” Overstreet says. “I learned so much from Jane Lynch. She was the funniest and most talented person, she taught me so much about being a performer."

