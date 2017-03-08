Too hot for TV! Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey) comes off looking a bit hypocritical thanks to her no-tolerance approach to profanity on The Goldbergs' Wednesday, March 8, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



In the ABC sitcom's preview clip, the matriarch isn't pleased when son Adam (Sean Giambrone) uses a curse word. She informs husband Murray (Jeff Garlin), "You don't even want to know what this little muddy mouth just said." She adds to Adam, "You only get one helping of shrimp parm tonight. You can have seconds on cheesy garlic bread, but no thirds."

Adam claims it was an accident, leading his mom to ask, "I mean, where did you even learn such a potty word?" At that, he blurts out, "You, all right? I learned it by watching you, Mom!"

Bev is taken aback and tells the family she doesn't use blue language. But Murray is quick to disagree: "You swear more than the Beverly Hills Cop guy, Eddie Money." Bev, however, is not convinced, and replies, "I do not swear like Eddie Money." (Apparently, they're not big Eddie Murphy fans.)

This leads to a montage of the many, many times she has used a (censored) expletive on the show, including a shot of her exclaiming, "We're going to Milli Vanilli the f--k out of that musical." Other memorable moments include the harried mom swiping candy from a young trick-or-treater, and donning shades à la Tom Cruise in Risky Business.

Watch the hilarious scene above. The Goldbergs airs on ABC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!