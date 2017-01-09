City of stars! Jimmy Fallon hit all the right notes during his eye-popping opener at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 8. Watch the video above!

As Us Weekly previously reported, the 42-year-old host recreated the opening scene of La La Land for his big introduction and enlisted several of his famous pals for the impressive spoof.

Fallon — along with Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams — danced and sang to “Another Day in the Sun” while pretending to be in a traffic jam on a Los Angeles freeway overpass, though this one was on the red carpet.

Peggy Sirota/NBC/Getty Images

But there’s more. The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story stars Courtney B. Vance, Sterling K. Brown and John Travolta belted out the tune with Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood, Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington and the cast of Stranger Things. (Spoiler alert: Barb is apparently still alive!)

Fallon, of course, got his BFF Justin Timberlake in on the fun, too. The two danced as Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s La La Land characters. Ryan Reynolds (Lifesaver, please!) and Tina Fey made a cameo, too.

La La Land is directed and written by Whiplash’s Damien Chazelle, and stars Gosling (Sebastian) and Stone (Mia) as a jazz pianist and aspiring actress who try to make it in Hollywood. The actors also worked together in 2011’s Crazy, Stupid Love and 2013’s Gangster Squad.



La La Land leads the Golden Globes with seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Performance nods for Gosling and Stone, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Earlier this month, Fallon teased the star-studded musical number during an interview with Us. “We’ve been working on it, filming different stuff here and there for it for about three months. It’s spoofing one of the nominated movies, and we have a lot of fun cameos, we have a lot of good favorites,” he said at the Beverly Hilton hotel on January 4. “I don’t want to name names but Justin Timberlake … I won’t say anything, this is not to go on record but Ryan Reynolds … and don’t even ever talk about Tina Fey. No one is in this thing.”

The Tonight Show host asked past hosts for advice before the big night, including Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais. “They all basically said the same thing, which is, 'Jimmy, you host a show five nights a week. I don't think you're going to have a problem. You know what hosting is more than we do,’” he recalled to Us. “They're like, 'We're movie stars. We're TV stars. You're a host. Don't ask us for advice, you moron.'"



Fallon’s stellar opener came with some issues, though. After the musical number, the star had to deal with a broken teleprompter. "Put the camera on Timberlake," he joked.



For more, read Fallon’s best monologue jokes below:

“Already the teleprompter is down. This is a great way to start the show. I can do impressions. What do we do here?”

“This is the Golden Globes, one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote.”

“We all know Matt Damon from his greatest acting role, telling Ben Affleck that he liked Batman vs Superman."

