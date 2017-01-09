Going for the gold! Jimmy Fallon hosts the 2017 Golden Globes Awards ceremony on Sunday, January 8, and Us Weekly is following all the action in our live blog. Be sure to refresh this post throughout the show for frequent updates, including the full list of winners, videos of the most memorable moments, social media reactions and behind-the-scenes details courtesy of Us' reporters from inside the ballroom!

The Tonight Show host, who is hosting the event for the first time, will be joined by plenty of famous faces. Among the celebrities who will be presenting awards at the 74th annual Golden Globes include Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben and Casey Affleck, Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Kristen Bell, Pierce Brosnan, Naomi Campbell, Jon Hamm, Chris Hemsworth and Carrie Underwood.



Peggy Sirota/NBC/Getty Images

La La Land received the most nominations of any film, as the musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone is up for seven prizes. Vying with La La Land for best musical/comedy film are 20th Century Women, Deadpool, Florence Foster Jenkins and Sing Street. In the running for best drama film are Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight.

A number of TV series earned multiple nominations, including such buzzy shows as Game of Thrones, This Is Us, Westworld, Stranger Things and Atlanta. Click here to get Us' picks for who will and who should win in the film categories, and see our TV predictions here.



Check this post throughout the ceremony for by-the-minute updates. The Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs on NBC Sunday, January 8, at 8 p.m. ET.



