Can somebody GIF that? The 2017 Golden Globe Awards were filled with plenty of viral moments, from Meryl Streep's powerful anti-Donald Trump speech to Jimmy Fallon's star-studded opening number. In honor of the Sunday, January 8, awards ceremony, Us Weekly has rounded up the six most unforgettable moments, as told in GIFs.

Meryl Streep's Speech

Wow! While accepting the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, the Hollywood icon, 67, called out President-elect Trump (without actually mentioning his name) for criticizing the media and mocking disabled New York Times reporter Serge F. Kovaleski. "It kind of broke my heart when I saw it," she recalled of the insensitive November 2015 act. "I still can't get it out of my head because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life." The next morning, the real estate mogul, 70, responded on Twitter, slamming Streep and calling her "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood," despite her countless achievements.



Jimmy Fallon's Opening Number

Golden Globes host Fallon, 42, enlisted some of the biggest names in the industry for his La La Land-inspired opening number. While singing the film's song "Another Day in the Sun," he danced around a Los Angeles set with Justin Timberlake, Nicole Kidman, the Stranger Things kids and plenty more in one of the night's most memorable (and colorful!) moments.



Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle's Awkward Hug

Oops! La La Land actress Emma Stone tried to hug the musical's director, Damien Chazelle, after he won the Best Screenplay Award, but failed to notice that he was already mid-hug with his girlfriend, Olivia Hamilton. "That was weird, I'm sorry," Stone appeared to say as she awkwardly backed away. The moment quickly went viral on social media as viewers joked about how #relatable the encounter was.



Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield's Kiss

Talk about a bromance! Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield shared a passionate kiss as Ryan Gosling made his way to the stage to accept an award for La La Land. "Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield need to sit next to each other at every awards show. Please and thanks," one viewer tweeted of the funny moment, which didn't appear to faze Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, who was sitting nearby.



Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn's Skit

In one of the oddest, but funniest, moments of the night, Snatched costars Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn presented the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy or Musical Film with a comedic skit. "I'm sorry, honey. I didn't mean to hog the mic," Hawn, 71, said at one point before joking about forgetting to bring her reading glasses to read the teleprompter.



Ryan Gosling's Shout-Out to Eva Mendes

And lastly, we swoon. Gosling gushed over his "lady" Eva Mendes as he accepted the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy Award for La La Land. He said that while he was filming the acclaimed musical, Mendes "was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer." He then thanked daughters Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 8 months, before dedicating the award to the late Juan Carlos Mendez, who died at age 53 in April 2016 after battling throat cancer for nearly two years.

