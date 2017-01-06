Hollywood's best and brightest will gather together on Sunday, January 8, to duke it out (figuratively, of course) for the honor of bringing home one of the most important trophies in showbiz. The Golden Globe Awards are a major awards-season event, and a coveted honor for actors, directors and producers of both big and small-screen fare — and this year, every nominated field is packed deep with talented folks, making it a fierce competition.



Who will go home with a Globe, while the rest walk away empty-handed? We're taking a peek at the best picks in the TV categories, with potential winners including such buzzy series as This Is Us, Stranger Things, Westworld and The People v. O.J. Simpson.



Best Comedy/Musical Series



Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Will Win: Atlanta

Should Win: Atlanta

A host of critically acclaimed but mostly familiar shows are in the running for this category: Black-ish, Mozart in the Jungle, Veep, Transparent. However, newcomer and critical darling Atlanta is also up for a Globe — and not only is it a worthy winner, it's a likely one in a year when black voices and narratives were a very big deal.

Best Drama Series



Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

The Crown

Will Win: Westworld

Should Win: Stranger Things

Medieval war games, naked sentient robots, family dramas (royal and otherwise) and a terrifying topsy-turvy trip to the Upside Down: the best TV dramas of the year are as different from each other as they were spectacular to watch. The likeliest winner? We're guessing Westworld, given HBO's strength in this category, as well as the show's massive debut success. But for sheer inventiveness, production values and killer-cool sci-fi world-building with a distinctive 1980s flavor, Stranger Things would be a very deserving dark horse contender for the trophy.

Best TV Actor: Comedy



Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Will Win: Donald Glover

Should Win: Anthony Anderson

In a field populated mostly with older industry veterans — including folks like Jeffrey Tambor, who have so many awards that they're probably running out of display space to hold 'em all — our money is on the fresh blood: Donald Glover. If Atlanta doesn't take home the award for best comedy series, Glover will definitely nab this one for his fantastic, nuanced, darkly funny performance. However, Anthony Anderson — the eternal bridesmaid of awards season for his work on Black-ish — should really take home an actual win one of these days, if only for fairness' sake. Could this be his year?

Best TV Actress: Comedy



Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Will Win: Sarah Jessica Parker

Should Win: Issa Rae

Hollywood loves a comeback, which means that the multiple award-winning Sarah Jessica Parker might be a top contender in this category for her darkly comedic performance in new series Divorce. But who deserves the win? We're going with newcomer Issa Rae for Insecure, not least because she's been tweeting adorably about her excitement for this ceremony all week long. Give that woman a Globe!

Best TV Actor: Drama



Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Will Win: Rami Malek

Should Win: Bob Odenkirk

After he was somehow overlooked last year for playing the dreamboat lead on Mr. Robot, it'll be a shock if Rami Malek doesn't take home the Globe for best actor this time around. However, we can't deny that Bob Odenkirk is a highly deserving contender for Better Call Saul, for which he was also a nominee-but-not-winner at the Globes last year.

Best TV Actress: Drama



Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Will Win: Winona Ryder

Should Win: Winona Ryder

This category may be the biggest no-brainer of the evening: Winona Ryder's performance as a harried single mom in Stranger Things was a super standout that can, should and almost certainly will be rewarded with a shiny Golden Globe. All hail the Ryder-ssance!

Best Supporting TV Actress

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Will Win: Thandie Newton

Should Win: Chrissy Metz

In this category, where comedic and dramatic performances go head to head, This Is Us has already achieved the remarkable distinction of snagging two nomination slots: Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz are both in the running. And let's be real, Chrissy Metz seriously deserves to be recognized for her poignant performance on the NBC drama. However: Both women are up against Thandie Newton and Westworld, a performance that was just as nuanced, while also being a thousand percent more nude. If unclothed screen time is even remotely a factor in the Globes' committee's decision — not that we're saying it would be, but if! — then Newton will snag it for sure.

Best Supporting TV Actor

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Will Win: John Lithgow

Should Win: John Lithgow

Again, we've got a deep field of contenders — including John Travolta and Sterling K. Brown for the American Crime Story recreation of the O.J. Simpson trial, as well as last year's winner, Christian Slater, who turned in another great round of performances on Mr. Robot in 2016. But if you've caught even one episode of Netflix's The Crown, you'll know that John Lithgow's exceptional performance as Winston Churchill is the clear front-runner.

Best TV Limited Series or Motion Picture

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Will Win: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Should Win: The Dresser

In a field dominated by crime, nighttime and sometimes both at once, it'll be damn difficult for the committee to choose between American Crime Story, American Crime, The Night Manager or The Night Of. The obvious solution? Give the award to The Dresser, the one entry on the list starring two grande hommes of the old-school English theatre, and in which there is absolutely no night crime at all.

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Will Win: Riz Ahmed

Should Win: Riz Ahmed

Knock Bryan Cranston out of the running, due in part to his awards-rich run on Breaking Bad, and we're guessing that HBO's dark, slow-burn drama The Night Of will be recognized in this category, with a win for either Riz Ahmed or John Turturro (our money's on Ahmed).

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie



Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Will Win: Sarah Paulson

Should Win: Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson has been three-times nominated in this category, but hasn't yet won, which puts some added pressure on Sunday's outcome. Our guess? One of the based-on-a-true-story performances will nab it: either Paulson, for her role as Marcia Clark on American Crime Story, or Kerry Washington for playing Anita Hill in Confirmation.

The Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, airs on NBC Sunday, January 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

