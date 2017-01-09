To the next chapter. Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) is starting from the ground up when she returns in the Good Wife spinoff, The Good Fight.

CBS dropped the first full trailer for the show on Monday, January 9. In the sneak peek, Lockhart finds out that her retirement money has been wiped clean because of a Ponzi scheme.



"What about my retirement money? It's all gone? F--k!" she screams during a heated phone call. When her goddaughter Maia (Rose Leslie) asks if she's OK, she replies: "This is a nightmare. Will I get my money back? Than don't ask me."

CBS announced in May that Baranski would be reprising her role as the attorney after originating the character on The Good Wife, which signed off in May after seven seasons. On Monday, executive producers Robert and Michelle King opened up about how Donald Trump's administration will affect the direction of the show.

"The show has always tried to be fairly even-handed. The 'Good Wife' was a satire of the sort of liberal mindset because Chicago is such a liberal town. I think one of the things we're looking at in 'The Good Fight' is how the environment has changed," Robert told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. "[The show] is not just anti-Trump, anti-Trump, anti-Trump. It’s also looking at how liberals are reacting."

Last month, Entertainment Weekly reported that The Good Fight was eight days into shooting when the mogul, 70, was elected to become the next commander in chief. The writers, who believed that Hillary Clinton would win, had to scrap some ideas and add in a scene where Lockhart is shocked while watching the election results.

"[The Trump administration] is all going to give shape to a new show," Robert said on Monday. "This is all going to change. Some people say for the better, some for the worse."

Fans shouldn't expect a cameo from Julianna Margulies' Alicia Florrick, though. "We talked to Julianna about the show and her relationship with it, and we agreed that The Good Wife ended that story," Robert said. "It would be weird if she comes in and we see her pushing a garbage can in the background."

The Good Fight will debut on CBS All Access on Sunday, February 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch the preview in the video above!

