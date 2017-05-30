Ah! Gordon Ramsay surprised shoppers in Los Angeles at The Grove by coming to life in a The F Word poster. In the exclusive Fox promo shared with Us Weekly, the chef spooks bystanders and then grills them on who their favorite chef is. Watch above!

“Hello!” Ramsay shouts at a group of people walking by the animated poster. “Who is the best chef in the world?”

“Jamie Oliver,” one women tells him, while another jokes: “Guy Fieri.”

As previously reported by Us, the show, which is based off the U.K. series of the same name, will feature foodie families from across the U.S. battling it out in an intense, high-stakes cook-off. In addition to impressing Ramsay, Fox explained via a press release that each team must win over the hearts and taste buds of the diners, celebrities and VIP guests whom they’re serving.

The outspoken chef previously told Us that he will most definitely be censored on the live show.

“I’ve been given, hopefully, a three-second delay,” Ramsay told Us at TV Guide’s cocktail party at the W Hotel in Hollywood on May 22. “So if any naughty f--ks fall out, they’ll catch it. I’m just hoping somebody’s finger’s on the buzzer that is quicker than me.”

Watch the funny clip above and catch the premiere of The F Word on Fox on Wednesday, May 31, at 9 p.m. ET.

