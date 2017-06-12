Turning the heat up! Gordon Ramsay applies the pressure in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s June 14 episode of MasterChef.

The upcoming episode finds the chefs competing in the first mystery box challenge of the season. According to Fox, the top 20 contestants will have to take 12 of the most popular ingredients found on any American home cook’s shopping list and make the judges — Ramsay, Christina Tosi and Aarón Sánchez — a “MasterChef-worthy dish.”

“Is this a joke for you?” Ramsay yells at contestant Mark in the dramatic sneak. “Take it serious or take your apron off!”

Fox

Previous dishes made from the “mystery box challenge” include blue cheese ice cream with candied prosciutto and kangaroo tartare with smoked egg yolk.

Among those competing on season 13 of MasterChef include a school teacher, a professional poker player, a nail technician, a yoga instructor and a pool lifeguard.

The hit food competition shows airs ahead of Ramsay’s new show, The F Word. As previously reported, the iconic chef told Us he has to be censored on the live show. “I’ve been given a three-second delay,” Ramsay told Us in May. “So if any naughty f--ks fall out, they’ll catch it. It’s full-on.”

The F Word is the restaurant mogul’s most recent gig. As previously reported, Ramsay is worth an estimated $160 million but doesn’t plan on just handing down his money to his kids Megan, 18, twins Holly and Jack, 17, and Matilda, 15.

“They have a completely different life than I did growing up,” Ramsay told the Telegraph in April. “I worked my arse off to get out of the s--t mess that I grew up in and they’re grateful, they’re not spoiled."

MasterChef airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!