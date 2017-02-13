Corinne who? 2 Chainz was asked about The Bachelor season 21 villain Corinne Olympios’ cameo in his 2011 music video "Zip & A Double Cup” — and hilarity ensued. The rapper joked about her surprising cameo as he hit the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 12. Watch the video above!

“She was real close to me!” 2 Chainz, 39, said to E! News' Giuliana Rancic, as they both watched Olympios sway back and forth in the provocative video. “What was she doing? Is she OK? She was feeling good.”

The musician revealed that he heard that Olympios, 25, was in the video, but that he had no hand in casting the cheese pasta-loving reality star. “When I do videos I try to be professional, I try to be businesslike. So I try not to mingle with the workers or whatever,” he explained. “But it’s good to see that she was close to me and now she’s becoming successful.”

Olympios, who works for her family’s multi-million dollar company, is still in the running to win Nick Viall’s heart. Earlier this month, Olympios defended her “promiscuous” Bachelor behavior during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"That is the real me. It definitely is a real side of me. But there are many other sides to me. I am an older sister. I run a business. I am an athlete — I work out every day. I have a trainer. I just think you'll see a lot more of Corinne as the season goes on — clothed,” the Miami native said on February 1. "I think I'm funny. I actually really laugh really hard at myself. I was a little bit more promiscuous than I thought I would look."

