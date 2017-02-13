Remembering an icon! Blue Ivy rocked a pink Gucci suit reminiscent of Prince’s “Purple Rain” tuxedo at the 2017 Grammys Sunday, February 12. The legend, who died at age 57 April 21 from a fentanyl overdose, will be remembered during the Grammys’ “In Memorenium” tribute.

Though the 5-year-old’s parents Beyonce and Jay Z were nowhere to been seen on the red carpet, their firstborn was spotted in the audience with her 47-year-old dad ahead of the “Formation” singer’s performance. Blue Ivy appeared in the digital introduction to her 35-year-old mom’s “Lemonade” medley. The evening was a family affair, as Beycone’s mom Tina Knowles introduced her oldest daughter.



“I am proud of their accomplishments, their self confidence and their desire to make a difference,” she said of Solange and Beyonce. In addition to Beyonce received nine nominations this year — including Album, Record and Song of the Year — Solange, 30, won her first Grammy Sunday: Best R&B Performance for her song “Cranes in the Sky.”



Blue Ivy gave her mom a standing ovation, but soon, she won’t be the only little one in Beyonce’s cheering section. The pop star announced earlier this month that she’s expecting twins later this year. “We would like to share our love and happiness,” she captioned a February 1 photo featuring her bump in nothing but lingerie and a green veil. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

The little girl popped up again when host James Corden started an impromptu Carpool Karaoke singalong to "Sweet Caroline" with Jennifer Lopez, John Legend and Neil Diamond himself.



