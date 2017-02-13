Hello from the 2017 Grammys! The 59th Annual Grammy Awards did not disappoint. Adele not only won big — beating Beyonce for Album of the Year — but she straight up stopped the show during her George Michael tribute. But the modest Brit wasn’t the only one to light up the stage. Pregnant Beyonce delivered an empowering performance while Bruno Mars brought Prince back to life alongside the late icon’s contemporaries Morris Day and The Time. Relive the award show’s top moments and highlights in the video above and below!

Did we mention Blue Ivy cheered on her mom — and in a pink suit honoring Prince? Because that happened too!

1. James Corden Pulls Off Audience Karaoke — But No One Knows the Words

Host James Corden managed to gather everyone from Jennifer Lopez to John Legend and even Neil Diamond for a Carpool Karaoke-themed bit during the awards show. After the bevy of Grammy winners and nominees started to sing Diamond’s 1969 “Sweet Caroline,” they got help from the entire audience, who soon joined in for the feel-good moment of the evening. At one point, Beyonce and Jay Z’s adorable daughter Blue Ivy, 5, even joined in on the fun. Click here to watch the moment in full.

2. Twenty One Pilots Strip Down, Accept Award In Their Underwear

Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots accepted their first-ever Grammy award in their underwear. The duo stripped down to their boxers before making their way onstage to accept the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for hit track “Stressed Out.” While onstage, they explained they decided to accept their big win by dropping trou because before they were famous, they found themselves sitting around in their underwear watching the Grammys.

“As we were watching, we noticed that every single one of us was in our underwear. Josh turned to me and said, 'If we ever win a Grammy, we should receive it just like this.’ So, not only is this amazing, but I want everybody who's watching at home to know that they could be next,” they concluded.

3. Bruno Mars Transforms Into Prince While Paying Tribute to the Late Icon

Prince was honored during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, nine months after he died unexpectedly at the age of 57 on April 21, 2016, with an electric and energetic performance by Morris Day and The Time and Bruno Mars. Mars especially transformed into the late musician, complete with black eyeliner and a sequined purple blazer. The artists performed a rousing rendition of Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy,” getting even Beyonce and Jay Z off their feet and dancing in the crowd.

4. Pregnant Beyonce Gives Empowering Performance

Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, delivered an empowering performance while debuting her baby bump. The Grammy winner, who took home the award for Best Music Video during the awards show, lit up the stage in a glittering gold ensemble as a voiceover of her reading a poem from her hit album Lemonade played before she launched into a medley of “Love Drought” and “Sand Castles” surrounded by flowers while cradling her baby bump a la her pregnancy announcement last week.



5. Adele Stops the Show Then Delivers Emotional George Michael Tribute

Adele not only stole the show — she stopped the show — literally! During her tribute to late singer George Michael, the “Hello” singer, who took home Record the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year — stopped mid-performance, cursed and had her band start over after she flubbed during her rendition of Michael’s "Fastlove, pt. 1.” After starting the song again, she delivered an emotional and stunning performance, which ended in tears in honor of Michael.

Relive all the highlights in the video above.

