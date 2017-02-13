Not surprisingly, the 2017 Grammy Awards belonged to Adele and Beyoncé. The British singer, 28, won the night's top three prizes (and then some) and powered through two breathtaking performances, including an emotional, technical difficulty-ridden tribute to the late George Michael. Queen Bey, 35, on the other hand, wowed viewers with a visually stunning, nine-minute medley of her Lemonade songs, all while pregnant with twins. Watch some of the top moments in the video above!

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Like any awards show, there was plenty of fun happening off-camera too — and Us Weekly was there to witness it. During the three-and-a-half hour broadcast on Sunday, February 12, Beyoncé, Jay Z and their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, jammed out to a Prince tribute, Rihanna sprinted out of the arena and much more. Check out everything you didn't see on TV!



6:02 p.m. PT: During Beyoncé's performance, Blue was cheering and dancing in front of the stage. In fact, during the "Sandcastles" portion of the spectacle, she got so close to the stage that Jay Z, 47, reached out, grabbed her and placed her on his lap. Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Larson, also pulled Blue back at one point and was holding her hands.

6:18 p.m.: As Bruno Mars took the stage to perform his song "That's What I Like," Blue was just as pumped. She was standing and dancing (with some nice moves!) on the floor a few steps ahead of the front row. Blue, clad in an adorable Prince-inspired pink ensemble, clapped and danced with her little friend and seemed to know and adore the funky tune. Jennifer Lopez was feeling the groove as well, dancing and singing along without a care that all of the people around her were sitting down.

7:03 p.m.: When absentee Kanye West's The Life of Pablo was announced as a Best Rap Album nominee, there were very few claps and even a few boos from the crowd. The award ultimately went to Chance The Rapper for his stream-only mixtape, Coloring Book. Chance, 23, also received Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for "No Problem."

7:13 p.m.: After Lady Gaga and Metallica rocked out to the heavy metal band's jam "Moth Into Flame," despite issues with lead vocalist James Hetfield's microphone, they huddled together for a group hug as the curtain dropped down on them. Oops!

7:30 p.m.: Tons of people crowded around Beyoncé when she was escorted back to her seat in a gorgeous red sparkly Peter Dundas gown. Everyone was saying hello and congratulating her on her performance and awards. Jay Z's protective instincts kicked in as he guided her and stood close by.

7:35 p.m.: As Céline Dion walked on stage to present Song of the Year to Adele, someone in the audience yelled, "Yeah, Canada!" and the Canadian vocalist, 48, seemed to nod in the fan's direction. Grammys host James Corden was escorted out of the arena while Dion was speaking.

7:42 p.m.: The stars loved A Tribe Called Quest's politically charged performance. Taraji P. Henson was dancing like crazy, as was Rihanna while swigging from her diamond-encrusted flask. Beyoncé and members of DNCE also enjoyed the song, nodding to the beat and dancing.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

7:51 p.m.: During Morris Day and The Time and Mars' tribute to the late Prince, Jay Z pulled Beyoncé close to him and they danced together. He had his hands up over her head and she was shimmying toward him.

8:28 p.m.: John Legend and Cynthia Erivo shared a sweet kiss after their touching cover of the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" during the In Memoriam segment. He then helped her walk off the stage, like a true gentleman.

8:38 p.m.: As soon as Adele got on stage to accept Album of the Year for 25, Rihanna made a dash for the door with her best friend Melissa Forde. Ready for the afterparty, Rih?

