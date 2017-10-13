'Grey's Anatomy' Recap: Amelia Forgets Derek Is Dead

Dreams of McDreamy! Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) forgot her brother Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) died after she underwent a stressful brain surgery during the Thursday, October 12, episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Her memory loss was only temporary, but she definitely didn’t feel like herself.

Also, Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) did the unthinkable to prove to Megan Hunt (Bridget Regan) that he wasn’t in love with Meredith Riggs (Ellen Pompeo). Here are the five biggest moments that went down:

ABC/Richard Cartwright

Shepherd Asks For Derek

Shepherd’s brain surgery finally happened, and it was an emotional rollercoaster for everyone at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Her surgeon and mentor, Tom Koracick (Greg Germann), made a slight slip up during the operation that scared everyone, but in the end she was OK. But once she was able to speak again, she made a heartbreaking statement to Meredith.

“You should call Derek,” Shepherd said.

She later remembered he passed away, but it made her freak out. She felt like she didn’t know who she was anymore and almost didn’t want to get back together with Owen Hunt (Kevin Mckidd).

“You married a tumor,” she told her husband. “You can be free.”

Hunt wasn’t going to let that slide and recited wedding vows before telling her to come home, which she agreed to.

ABC/Richard Cartwright

Jackson and Pierce Get Flirty

Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) have been super flirty lately, even though they are kind of step-siblings. It got awkward when the two went to Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.)’s house for dinner. Catherine and Avery got into a fight at the table, and Pierce drunkenly stood up for Avery.

“Is there more wine?” she asked.

Things seemed to be heating up even more when the two were in the hospital talking about the night, until Catherine barged in and referred to Pierce as Avery’s sister. “I’m so glad you were there to talk some sense into this one,” she said.

Catherine Makes Webber Jealous

Koracick and Catherine used to have a thing, and he was definitely trying to jog her memory about it. While visiting the hospital to operate on Shepherd, he tried to ask Catherine to go out right in front of Webber. Catherine thought it was all fun, but didn’t give Webber any details, which caused some tension between the two.

“There have been penises in my life that haven’t been attached to you,” Catherine shouted. Catherine later admitted she was only doing it to make Webber jealous.

Wilson Gets Emotional About Her Ex

Meredith was going to submit her surgery on Megan for an award and was going to include Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) in the credits. The article required the doctors to send in photos of themselves, which made Wilson paranoid that her abusive ex would see it. She eventually just told Meredith she cannot include her in the surgery.

“My psychopathic husband might see my picture or my new name and come kill me,” Wilson said. She was so upset that she broke down to Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) about it later. “I hate that he still has power. I hate that he’s still taking things away from me,” Wilson said.

Riggs Makes a Miracle Happen

Riggs left Grey Sloan last week and didn’t really tell anyone where he was going. He kept calling Meredith, and she kept ignoring because she thought he was just trying to win her back. However, it turns out he went to Afghanistan to rescue Megan’s son and bring him to the U.S.

“You’re the one who told me to make a grand gesture,” he said to Meredith.

He completely surprised Megan with her son, but she still wasn’t completely convinced he wasn’t still in love with Meredith. “I am not in this picture,” Meredith told Megan. “He moved heaven and earth for you. He loves you. That’s not a man you throw away.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.



