A close call! Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) got fired during the Thursday, October 5, episode of Grey’s Anatomy — until her boss croaked! Oh, and Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) invited Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) to come back home and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) breaks the news to Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) about her brain tumor. Here are the 5 biggest moments that went down:

Bailey Gets Fired — For a Minute

Avery Harper (Chelcie Ross) made a visit to the hospital to see how things were doing, and it put Bailey totally on edge. He criticized her for excessive spending and threatened to cut funding. She defended her actions and saved the hospital from shutdown, but it almost cost Bailey her job.

“Fine the hospital can keep its funding, but you’re fired,” Harper said. Bailey went to defend herself, but found Harper dead on the table. She kept it hush-hush, except to her husband.

Arizona’s Girlfriend Has Some Surgical Advice

Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) and Carina Deluca (Stefania Spampinato) have been hooking up. Robbins was having a problem with a baby delivery, and Carina suggested having an orgasm to help speed the process up. Arizona didn’t like the idea and went completely red.

“We’re just going to figure something else out,” she said. “It’s not how I do things.”

Carina replied: “Well, she thought differently last night."

Shepherd Breaks the News to Hunt

Shepherd was trying to pretend like her tumor was not a big deal. However, those around her tried to tell her that she needs to take it more seriously and she finally told Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) the truth. Shepherd told Pierce she would tell Hunt if she told Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).



“She’s been telling me I’m crazy for years and this kind of makes her right and I hate that,” Shepherd said about why she couldn’t tell Meredith.

When Shepherd paged Hunt to tell him to meet, he entered the room with a rage. He was mad she was ignoring him for days and avoiding him, until he looked at the screen and realized it was her brain. His mood totally shifted, and he helped her transition from doctor to patient.

Meredith Gives Riggs Dating Advice

Meredith was in a mood all episode, mostly because Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) blew his chance with Megan Hunt (Bridget Regan) because he was in love with Meredith.

“My feelings for Riggs are way past anger. It’s more like rage bordering personal violence,” Meredith said.

She finally confronted him at the tail-end of the episode to say she was a bit jealous he got the chance she never had with Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

“You got a gift that I will never get and you’re wasting it,” Meredith said. “Show her that you love her. Remind her of why she fell in love with you.”



Karev Is Headed Home

Karev and Jo are back in full-force. The two hooked up in the elevator and flirted over the operating table every chance they got. “I missed you last night,” Jo flirtatiously said.

After the two operated on a boy who injured himself asking a girl to homecoming, Jo decided to “HoCo Pro” Karev too by waiting outside the hospital with a paper that read “Homecoming.”

“I’m asking you to come back home,” Jo said. Finally these two made up.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.



