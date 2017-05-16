‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spin-Off Involving Firefighters Coming to ABC

Sound the alarm! ABC announced at its upfront presentation on Tuesday, May 16, that it has picked up a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff from series creator Shonda Rhimes.

The series will be set in a Seattle firehouse and will follow a group of heroic firefighters. “From the captain to the newest recruit, we follow these brave men and women as they risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock,” the network said in a press release

Rhimes and the producers behind her hit shows Grey’s and How to Get Away With Murder will produce the untitled spin-off.

“No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda, and Grey’s signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spinoff,” ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said at the presentation.

Grey's Anatomy, in its 13 season, continues to be one of the most-watched shows on TV.

Tell Us: Are you excited for the next Shondaland show?

